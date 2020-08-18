About this show

The Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company is presenting a reading of "Not Above a Whisper" written by Gayle Stahlhuth about mental health advocate Dorothea Lynde Dix. The script was commissioned by The Smithsonian and premiered at The National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. in 1983, with Gayle Stahlhuth and Lee O'Connor performing. During the next four years, they toured "Not Above a Whisper" to mental health organizations throughout the country.

This hour-long play is available for viewing on ELTC's YouTube Channel from Tuesday, August 18 at 8:00 PM through Friday, August 21 at 7:59 PM. For information visit https://www.tinyurl.com/eltc-whisper

In 1841, while teaching a Sunday school class at the East Cambridge House of Correction in Massachusetts, Dorothea Lynde Dix observed that not only were mentally ill incarcerated with the criminals, but that they were mistreated. She then then traveled for two years throughout Massachusetts, documenting the horrendous treat