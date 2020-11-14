About this show

For her original kids music, singer-songwriter Joanie Leeds has won first place in the USA Songwriting Competition, the Independent Music Award, Gold Parents' Choice Award, NAPPA Gold Award, and Family Choice Award. One of the top nationally-touring kindie rock singers, Joanie returns to the State Theatre with her high-energy, interactive kids' rock.

Although we can't meet in person to provide milk and cookies for this virtual series, we want to provide some fun snack ideas for you and your family to make at home! Sing along to Joanie Leeds's "Mother Earth" while enjoying these Mother Earth Cupcakes, or enjoy a healthier option with these "Beautiful" Strawberry Ladybugs!

Milk & Cookies is an online, lively storytelling and music series for families. This program is perfect for children ages 3-10.

Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's family programs. Donate What You Can!