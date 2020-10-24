About this show

Charlotte Blake Alston has shared her African and African American tales with audiences from Cape Town to Carnegie Hall, at events ranging from concerts in Japan to the US Presidential Inaugural festivities. Be ready to clap, sing, and play a part in telling the stories!

Although we can't meet in person to provide milk and cookies for this virtual series, we want to provide some fun snack ideas for you and your family to make at home! Listen to Charlotte Blake Alston's wonderful adaptation of "The Starfish" while enjoying these Starfish Sandwiches, or enjoy her "Hole in the Sea" tales from African, German, and African American traditions with these Under The Sea Graham Crackers.

Milk & Cookies is an online, lively storytelling and music series for families. This program is perfect for children ages 3-10.

