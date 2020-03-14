About this show

When New Jersey Ballet premiered Don Quixote in 2011, it made it to the Star-Ledger's prestigious Top 10 dance events of the year. Don Quixote is rich in Spanish color, flavor, and the laugh-out-loud humor of Cervantes's masterpiece about an old knight, his squire, and their foray into the age of chivalry. The company chose Don Quixote because "it is a joyous ballet with outstanding choreography by Gorsky; a delightful spectacle popular with audiences," said New Jersey Ballet director Carolyn Clark. "It's also a wonderful opportunity for the company to present another full-length ballet to the people of New Jersey."