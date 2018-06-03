About this show

Without question, Audra McDonald is the incomparable star of Broadway. She's won six Tony Awards (more than any other actor) and is the only person to win in all four performance categories. She now returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center to perform a mix of show tunes, classics from the Great American Songbook, and pieces written expressly for her by leading contemporary composers. For this concert, she will be accompanied by her band members, including Andy Einhorn, Mark Vanderpoel, and Gene Lewin. This performance will be a part of her 2018 North American Concert Tour.