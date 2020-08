About this show

Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this musical revue is a thrilling celebration of one of Broadway's most enduring collaborations, John Kander and Fred Ebb. From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including "Mr. Cellophane," "Maybe This Time," "Cabaret," and "New York, New York," seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theater.