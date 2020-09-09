About this show

Seymour, a mild-mannered clerk in a florist shop, discovers a mysterious plant that catapults him to botanical fame, with one slight drawback — the plant thrives on human blood. The more the plant's appetite grows, the more Seymour's American dream goes off the rails. This "perfectly charming" (New York Times) musical boasts an award-winning score featuring the classic tunes "Suddenly Seymour," "Somewhere That's Green," "Downtown," and "Feed Me." Based on Roger Corman's 1960 cult horror film.