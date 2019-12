About this show

The Samba Theatre presents the magic of Penn & Teller. Penn & Teller´s live show has been a hit on Broadway and around the country and now has a permanent home in Las Vegas here at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

The Penn & Teller show is an edgy mix of comedy and magic involving knives, guns, fire, a gorilla and a showgirl. Known as the "Bad Boys of Magic," for supposedly revealing the secrets to their tricks, they may show you how it´s done, but they still manage to leave you startled.