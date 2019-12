About this show

Cirque du Soleil presents a world filled with brilliant colors and strange creatures on a journey to the edge of human potential. Experienced by more than 5 million spectators since it's debut in 1993, Mystère is a dynamic kaleidoscope of sights and sounds performed in a state of the art theatre. The international cast of 72 features dancers, singers, musicians, champion-caliber acrobats and a misguided clown.