About this show

After separately entertaining audiences in jazz clubs, cabarets, and concert halls around the world for years, Jacob Khalil and Jordan von Haslow join forces to announce Pure Imagination, the newest double act to play the Las Vegas Strip. The multitalented duo feature some of their crowd-pleasing hits of reimagined standards, contemporary songs, and original compositions, including "Come Fly With Me," "A Million Dreams," "You Can Make the Pathway Bright," "S'wonderful," and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Chronicling their uniquely different paths in "the biz" and shared outlook of plucky optimism with music, humor, and a supreme band led by the incomparable Matt Baker, Pure Imagination is musical and comedy bliss.