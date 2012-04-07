About this show

Remembering Red - A Tribute to Red Skelton is a light hearted trip down memory lane with Brian Hoffman performing the jokes and routines that made Red Skelton a household name. Brian's expert portrayal of Red Skelton will have you in stitches as he re-creates some of Red's most well known characters. Laugh with Clem Kadiddlehopper, that dim-witted country bumpkin. Giggle along with Gertrude and Heathcliffe, the two seagulls. Feel the love of Freddie the Freeloader, the hobo who lived in the city dump. Add a little "Guzzlers Gin" along with a couple of pantomimes to make this a true tribute to Red Skelton, one of America´s favorite clowns.