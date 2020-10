About this show

People might pretend that penguins don't have problems, but mopey Mortimer certainly begs to differ. Frankly he finds the frozen life to be free of fun and far from festive. Despite the calm, cool and collected attitudes of the other penguins of his pack, Mortimer has no chill. He constantly complains that he's got serious penguin problems. Join Mortimer for a hilarious journey through his long list of worries and woes that just might help YOU to find the sunny side of a cold, cold world!