National Geographic photographer and Nebraska resident Joel Sartore is on a mission. For years, he has created stunning photographs of animals. His unique artistic eye and sense of humor have been focused on endangered species as well as some more common creatures. The centerpiece of Joel's work is his "Photo Ark" project, which is a groundbreaking effort to document species before they disappear.

In this all-original wild onstage adventure, a young girl named Vita sets off on a magical journey to find Joel Sartore through his photographs. She wants to ask him which species is the most interesting on earth. What she finds along the way through friendly encounters with bears, frogs and even sea turtles, is a much bigger truth about humanity's role in solving seemingly intractable problems. Funny, heartwarming and visually rich, this play by Omaha playwright Ellen Struve is sure to inspire your entire family!