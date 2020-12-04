About this show

XMas Carol (Boobs? Humbug!), as told by bordello Madam Charlie Dickins, is the tale of Ebenezer Screwed, a chaste and cantankerous old miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacobina Morally, who warns him to change his ways before he is doomed to an eternity of misery!

A sleepless Screwed is shown the error of his ways by the luminous Ghost of Titmas Past as he relives his younger days. He is escorted about town by the gregarious Ghost of Titmas Present as she reveals to him the true spirit of Titmas! Finally, he is beckoned by the Ghost of Titmas Yet to err...Come...to see clearly the true consequences of denying passion and love!

Will Ebenezer Screwed change his ways before it is too late? Will Tiny Tim always have a limp...? Will you all feel the Titmas Spirit deep, deep, deep, deep, deep, deep, deep, deep down in your souls? Get your tickets now for this sexy and steampunky parody of the holiday classic!

This show is 18+.