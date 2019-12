About this show

In Regency England, love is a serious game and the Bennet sisters are playing for keeps. The outspoken Lizzy is determined never to marry, but can she resist love, especially when the amusing but mildly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Bold, timely, with a few dance breaks thrown in, playwright Kate Hamill and director Lisa Channer reimagine Jane Austen for today.