About this show

Ten years have passed and Clara is all grown up, having forgotten her childhood visit to the Land of the Sweets. As Clara turns 18 on the eve of the family's annual Christmas party, they all gather to celebrate the season with drinks and presents. The forgotten Nutcracker doll is rediscovered and Clara's favorite Uncle Drosselmeyer brings him back to life, but this time with a dark twist...

Journey with Clara as her visions of self-discovery and fantasy come to life in the Land of the Oh So Sweet, Sweets, ruled by the dominating Mistress Sugar Kum Fairy and her Kinky Kourt: Coffee, Tea, Chocolate, Peppermint, and more!