About this show

Join us for an evening of mystery, murder, and seduction set in the 1950s.

On a dark and stormy night, nine strangers gather at a mysterious dinner party catered by four familiar staff and hosted by an elusive Mr. Boddy. The appearance of three seemingly uninvited guests is sure to spice things up in this live-action remake of the beloved board game!

Can you guess who-done-it? Is it the shrink with the lead pipe in the billiard room? Or the widow with the rope in the conservatory? And who would want to kill the cook? Dinner wasn't that bad!

Dress up as your favorite Clue character and take pictures in our selfie booth for more fun!

This who-done-it amuseical incorporates a variety of dance styles including vaudville, Aerial Arts, Pole Dance, Belly Dance, and More!

Vaudeville is adult comedy dance theater and is 18+ as there will be adult themes!