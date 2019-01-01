About this show

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION.

We are a smaller, 300-seat venue in Southwest Michigan that hosts live concerts and some traditional stage productions. In 2019, we brought over 120 shows and 18,000 patrons to The Acorn. In 15 Open Mics, we welcomed a variety of regional artists to our stage. We hosted community events, songwriter and playwright competitions, a songwriter workshop and a master class for performers. The Acorn's mission is to offer a broad range of high-quality arts and education programming that nurtures cultural experience, participation and community engagement among residents and visitors of all ages and enhances the economic vitality of the region.