About this show

From the small screen of your social media pages, to the big screen in hit movies and comedy club stages across the country, Lu Sicilianu Raggiatu's energy, honesty, humanity, and family stories are nonstop laughter. He first gained national attention as an Internet sensation, with millions of views on his Italian family traditions and crazy stories routine. Now he's hitting stages all across USA and Canada, with an encore presentation back to the Boston area. You don't want to miss this show, as he will be hitting the stage with special guest comedian and musical artist from Napoli, Italy, Enrico Renella. If laughs is what you're looking for, laughs is what you're going to get.