Featuring Greg Hawkes from the Cars!

A special concert benefiting Todd Rundgren's Spirit of Harmony Foundation and Music Education Advocacy.

The Gary Backstrom Band is a high-energy, original, innovative act featuring the infectious licks and songwriting of nationally recognized guitarist Gary Backstrom. The band's music features clever, hook-filled songwriting and arrangements with intense interaction among the musicians. The band's unique sound is exciting, unpredictable improvisation that can only be heard in the best live acts on the scene today.

Greg was a member of the Cars. He joined Todd Rundgren along with Elliot Easton, Kasim Sulton, and Prairie Prince to form the New Cars and still continues to tour with Todd. In 2018, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Cars.