The performance will be free and open to the public on CSC's YouTube channel and can be accessed via www.commshakes.org.

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company will present an online script-in-hand performance on Thursday, August 6 at 7:00PM, as a benefit to support CSC's 2021 production on the Boston Common, with the previously announced cast led by John Douglas Thompson* in the role of Prospero. There is a suggested donation of $20 to support the Company. There will be a separate recording that will include captioning, audio descriptions, and ASL interpretation of the performance, made available on the CSC website by Saturday, August 8 at 7:00 PM. Both the recording of the live performance and the ASL interpreted performance will be available on the CSC YouTube channel until Monday, August 10 at 7:00 PM.