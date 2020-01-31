About this show

The Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated Best Play by Lynn Nottage comes alive in a moving and urgently relevant new production directed by Kimberly Senior. Based on interviews with the residents of Reading, Pennsylvania, a group of close friends struggles to stay connected when their factory is at risk of collapse. In a neighborhood bar, each of them reaches for their piece of the American dream. Can their friendships survive this test? Nottage weaves a tale of trust and doubt, longtime bonds and short-term possibilities.