Newpoli crosses through time, culture, and musical styles as it performs modernized taranta music from southern Italy and surrounding countries. The high-energy ensemble stirs up a mesmerizing sound that melds traditional Italian folk music, Greek and Turkish grooves, Mediterranean and Spanish colors, and a contemporary sensibility.

If there are no tickets available online, please come to the ticketing booth on the day of the event. There will be walk-up tickets available at the door beginning 1 hour before scheduled show time. While we can make no guarantees, we've been told that everyone who has walked up so far has gotten in to see the show.