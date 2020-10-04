About this show

Inspired by the traditional drum rhythms of Ghana, Kotoko Brass has created a unique, joyful, and improvisational style of West African dance music described by the Boston Globe as "propulsive, infectious party music." The drums provide the heart and soul of Kotoko Brass—merging syncopated African percussion polyrhythms with hard-hitting dance grooves. New Orleans and West African inspired horns blend with guitar, keys, and bass to evoke classic African and Caribbean styles of highlife, afrobeat, and reggae.