The Jim Brickman's Christmas tradition continues, with a front row experience like never before.

Grammy® nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will be taking the nation by storm this holiday season with the Comfort & Joy at Home 2020 Virtual Tour. A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will be benefit The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts.

Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal by blending yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs such as "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes" and "If You Believe." Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.