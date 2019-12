About this show

Improv Asylum main stage performances feature improvisation and sketch comedy. It's been described as "Who's Line Is It Anyway? meets SNL". The cast takes suggestions from the audience and creates comedic scenes on the spot- nothing is predictable, anything can happen and it's never the same show twice! Voted Boston's Best Comedy clulb, it's sure to be the funniest show you'll ever be a part of! Shows are 17 and older.