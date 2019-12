About this show

From Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage (Intimate Apparel, Ruined) comes the satirical tale of a successful African-American publicist as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune. Broke and pregnant, Undine is forced to return to her roots in the Brooklyn projects, where she must come to embrace the life she left behind. A co-production with the Front Porch Arts Collective.