Choreographer Victor Quijada, who was a B-boy in Los Angeles before signing on with Twyla Tharp and later Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal, founded his company RUBBERBAND in 2002. Ever So Slightly, his newest work, which was commissioned by Global Arts Live, made its Boston premiere at last year's Winter Dance Fest. Learn more about Quijada's artistic journey from B-boy to contemporary dancer and choreographer during this livestream conversation.

This livestream conversation is free so that people hit hardest by Covid-19 can participate.