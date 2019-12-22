About this show

Celebrate the holiday season with New England's largest production of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. You know the story and love the message, but you'll never see another Christmas Carol like this!

A relaxed performance is a specially adapted show, modified for adults and children who might benefit from a more relaxed environment. Typically, they are intended as a unique theater experience where individuals and families impacted by autism or other sensitivities can attend together free of stress or self-consciousness. House lights are dimmed for the entirety of the performances, and sounds are lower in volume and intensity. Accommodations of support will be provided, including a quiet area for individuals and families that need a break from the experience where staff and volunteers can assist patrons' needs.

Generously sponsored by Assumption College and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts