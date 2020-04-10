About this show

Featuring Dee Zaster and The Designated Drivers with Special Guest Tommy Dempsey & John Powhida and Friends!

For over 40 years Boston has had a love affair with Joe Jackson and Elvis Costello. Maybe it's the combination of smart and ironic lyrics with impeccable musicianship, or the willingness to explore multiple genres, but their music has always resonated with fans in this town. And it's more than a long string of memorable concerts: the two English songwriters have had a profound influence on the development of many Boston artists.

This is what makes this show a little different from a traditional tribute show: this is an opportunity for some of the city's best and most beloved musicians to pay tribute to two artists who have shaped and influenced their music. This relationship is also reflected in the song selection. You will hear a lot of the hits, but you will also hear some choice deep cuts from the extensive catalogs of these great artists.