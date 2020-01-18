About this show

Well-Strung, featuring Edmund Bagnell (first violin), Christopher Marchant (second violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (viola), takes string music to a whole new level. The group derives their unique blend of vocals and strings by fusing classical music with the pop music of today, from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Pink, Lorde, Madonna, Gotye, U2, and more. The New York Times calls Well-Strung "a talented quartet of men who sing and play instruments, brilliantly fusing pop and classical music from Madonna to Beethoven."