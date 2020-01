About this show

A wonderful combination of comedy and drama, this relatable and heartfelt new play celebrates life through the eyes of two couples who've been friends for 33 years. Starting with their children's first day of kindergarten, and continuing through shared dinners, vacations, heartbreaks, and celebrations, both couples reminisce about the highs, lows, and in-betweens of their shared experiences, and remind us how friends make the good times better and the hard times easier. See it with your friends.