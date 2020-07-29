About this show

This is not your Grandma's Pride and Prejudice!

Bold and timely, this Pride and Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry. But can she resist love, especially when that impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full. Come out and enjoy this new adaptation of this great romantic comedy.