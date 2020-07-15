About this show

The classic 1988 motion picture fantasy bursts onto the stage in the unforgettable theatrical experience, Big: The Musical.

Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become "big." To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do "adult" things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there's much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time. Big is a family-friendly smash hit that is full of high-energy singing and dancing.