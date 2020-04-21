About this show

Learn math while you laugh. Whose Horizontal Line Is It Anyway? explores middle-school math concepts through interactive games, humorous sketches, and expert subject talks. The ensemble blends two powerful forces of nature — math and humor — while investigating subjects like parts of a circle, similar and congruent figures, and many more concepts. Math has never been so funny or memorable. Do you take the rhombus to school? Have you ever trapped a zoid? A Metropolis Performing Arts Centre and the Laughing Academy Production. Recommended for grades 6-8.