About this show

Have you ever met a talking dog, a real talking dog? Get ready, because you're going to meet the funniest comedian on 4 legs! "Irving," with a little help from his friend, Todd Oliver, is going to talk up a storm. If you ever wondered how a dog looks at life, this little home-raised companion is going to give it to you straight from the dog's mouth. He won't mince words, and if he does, it's Todd's fault anyway. He's a ventriloquist!