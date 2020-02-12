About this show

Is success money? A powerful job? A happy marriage? Join us for the world premiere of The Secret of My Success, a hilarious, heartfelt, new musical based on Universal Pictures film.

Brantley Foster, a young ambitious midwesterner, moves to New York City to start his dream job at a major corporation, only to be laid off on the very first day. In his relentless enthusiasm to succeed, Brantley finds himself tangled up in a sidesplitting scheme in which he assumes the identity of a rising executive named Carlton Whitfield.

As he climbs the corporate ladder, tirelessly concealing his identity, Brantley soon falls in love with a beautiful colleague named Christy Mendez and discovers that his definition of success might be all wrong. Will he get the job, win at love or just get caught?