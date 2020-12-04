About this show

"Burning Bluebeard," now in its ninth year, was created and performed by the critically acclaimed theatre troupe The Ruffians. A magical story is told with music, clowning, tumbling, acrobatics and dance, "Burning Bluebeard" is a physical-performance phenomena inspired by the true story of Chicago's former Iroquois Theatre and the unforgettable events that resulted in tragedy for 600 theatergoers at Christmastime in 1903.

Each performance is a vaudevillian musical delight with a story that excavates the poetic and poignant remains of a piece of Chicago's rich history and leaves the audience with an unforgettable experience.