About this show

Stephen Sondheim's most delightful and approachable show of his mature period has its basis in Smiles of a Summer Night, a 1955 comic film by...Ingmar Bergman! If you love Sondheim, you'll delight in examining his brilliant lyrics on screen and enjoying his surprisingly tuneful melodies. If you don't like Sondheim, come anyway for his most popular song ever, Send in the Clowns -- and then be prepared to be surprised by how much you like this show! With musical guests Elizabeth Doyle and Jeffery Lyle Segal.