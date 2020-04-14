About this show

The runaway hit of numerous international music festivals is hitting the road for its first US tour! Known across the globe as "the ultimate feel-good show," The Choir of Man offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy! It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multitalented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything — pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock — all to roof-raising heights. It's the best singing, dancing, stomping, pub crawl of a concert you'll ever see! CHEERS!