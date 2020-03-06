About this show

Theater's most famous disabled character comes to Theater Wit like you've never seen him before — in the vicious, no-holds-barred brutal politics of high school. Richard, picked on because of his cerebral palsy (and his semi-creepy tendency to monologue), is determined to become class president.

But the road to power is never smooth, and Richard must decide: Is it better to be loved or feared?

Join us for the Chicago premiere of Mike Lew's devastatingly funny, sharply written new play about perception, disability, and the lengths we're willing to go to rise above our station in life.