$10 - $25
Eleanor Bartsch, violin
Kate Carter, violin
Amanda Grimm, viola
Jocelyn Butler-Shoulders, cello
Jessie Montgomery: Strum
Caroline Shaw: Entr'acte
Gabriela Lena Frank: Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout
Celebrate Women's History Month with a concert featuring works written by a diverse group of living female composers performed by an all-women Chicago Phil Chamber ensemble. As we honor the contributions of women throughout history and contemporary society, it is important to celebrate the pioneers paving the way for American women composers who are influenced by their multicultural backgrounds: Jesse Montgomery (b.1981), Caroline Shaw (b.1982), and Gabriela Lena Frank (b. 1972). Each piece represents the music of a variety of world cultures and explores themes of world music, folk music, and the traditions of Western classical music in a fresh and accessible way.