About this show

Eleanor Bartsch, violin

Kate Carter, violin

Amanda Grimm, viola

Jocelyn Butler-Shoulders, cello



Jessie Montgomery: Strum

Caroline Shaw: Entr'acte

Gabriela Lena Frank: Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout



Celebrate Women's History Month with a concert featuring works written by a diverse group of living female composers performed by an all-women Chicago Phil Chamber ensemble. As we honor the contributions of women throughout history and contemporary society, it is important to celebrate the pioneers paving the way for American women composers who are influenced by their multicultural backgrounds: Jesse Montgomery (b.1981), Caroline Shaw (b.1982), and Gabriela Lena Frank (b. 1972). Each piece represents the music of a variety of world cultures and explores themes of world music, folk music, and the traditions of Western classical music in a fresh and accessible way.