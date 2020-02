About this show

In this original School of the Performing Arts Cabaret, Metropolis students are featured performing along with voice faculty Tiffany Gates and Nathan W. Brown as they sing and dance on the Metropolis stage celebrating the Broadway music of the last 20 years. This cabaret includes songs from Broadway musicals that debuted in the year 2000 until today, including shows like Hamilton, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Hairspray, and more!