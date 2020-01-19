About this show

Laura Freeman and Beckie Menzie host a celebration of the music of Doris Day.

Having recorded over 600 songs, Day is known for such hits as Sentimental Journey, Secret Love, and Everybody Loves a Lover. Doris was not just a pretty voice and a pratfall. She represents the spirit of us all, at various times in history. She was the voice of the returning service men from World War II. She was the voice of the early women's lib movement, representing single career woman everywhere. She was also the voice of a grieving gay community, at the height of the AIDS crisis. Her rendition of My Buddy, sung for her friend Rock Hudson, was used to say goodbye to sons, brothers and lovers in the early 80's. Join us in celebrating this amazing lady.