About this show

Scott Speck, conductor

Nick Pupillo, choreography

Visceral Dance Chicago



Antonín Dvořák: Serenade for Strings in E Major, Op. 22

Arvo Pärt: Trisagion

Grażyna Bacewicz: Concerto for String Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D Major, K. 136



Across generations, there are those who reach for the stars. Prolific Polish composer Grazyna Bacewicz achieved international acclaim with her magnum opus, the Baroque-inspired Concerto for Strings. Antonín Dvořák composed his charming Serenade just after the joyful birth of his young son, as the composer stood on the threshold of greatness. Mozart too, at only 16 years of age, was already displaying incredible inventive genius in his Divertimento. And Chicago Philharmonic, defying expectations through unique local collaborations, welcomes back the "astounding ability" (Chicago Stage Standard) of our friends at Visceral Dance Chicago for Nick Pupillo's astonishing choreography of Arvo Pärt's Trisagion.