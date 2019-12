About this show

Romeo & Juliet is a ballet performed in two acts, set to the music of composer Sergei Prokofiev, choreographed by Michael Lavrovsky, directed by Elena Baranovskaya and produced by Garri Sevoian. The full-scale production is based on the WIlliam Shakespeare tragedy of the two doomed young lovers. The principal dancers are Olena Dobrianska as Juliet and Sergii Dotsenko as Romeo.