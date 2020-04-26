About this show

Heather Zinninger Yarmel, flute & piccolo

Margaret Butler, oboe & English horn

JJ Koh, clarinet

Fritz Foss, horn

Nathaniel Hale, bassoon



Malcolm Arnold: Three Shanties for Wind Quintet

Jacob Beranek: Wind Quintet (Chicago premiere)

Anton Reicha: Wind Quintet No. 2 in E Flat Major



Raise a glass and your spirits to an unforgettable brunch experience! The Chicago Phil Chamber players celebrate the history and future of Chicago's Czech culture with the Chicago premiere of Jacob Beranek's Wind Quintet. This performance also includes a rare chance to hear from the composer in person as Beranek, a 20-year-old Czech-American prodigy composer, will introduce the concert.

Plus, the Chamber Players treat audiences to Sir Malcolm Arnold's Three Shanties, including a surprisingly spritely version of "What Should We Do With a Drunken Sailor?" Rounding out the program is Wind Quintet No. 2 by the Czech father of the woodwind quintet, Anton Reicha.