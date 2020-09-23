About this show

The Soiree Fundraiser is returning to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre! This year's Soiree will feature shopping, sampling stops and live entertainment on a route through downtown Arlington Heights. This lively, re-imagined fundraising event is sure to be a great time. Attendees will Stroll and Shop with friends at many downtown businesses, while enjoying treats, wine/beer samples and a savory appetizer box. Live performers from Metropolis School of the Performing Arts faculty will be highlighted along the route.