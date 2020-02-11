About this show

Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus — Live!, the off-Broadway hit comedy based on the New York Times No. 1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray, is back by popular demand. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves onstage. Sexy and fast-paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids!