About this show

Cereal royalty, a monster that eats words, the source of all black girl magic, a unique bird that tastes bad. Welcome to Make/Believe, a theater festival that challenges its young — and young at heart — audiences to throw out the way things have always been done and indulge their imagination. The eight stories that make up this year's Make/Believe festival are filled with young women who turn convention on its head. The festival was crafted to appeal to all ages, and its weekend run is perfect for families looking for live daytime entertainment during a time of year when family-friendly activities are not as plentiful.